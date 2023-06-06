New programme launched to help young people become teaching assistants

A new programme from South Tyneside Works - the Council's employment and skills provider - is launching a new course to give young people between the ages of 16 and 19 the skills they need to succeed as teaching assistants.

The Level 2 Study Programme in Teaching and Learning will provide the essential skills needed to support students and build the confidence of learners who will undertake a work placement at an education setting in South Tyneside.

Classroom image.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jane Carter, Lead Member for Education and Skills, said: "Teaching assistants play a vital role in the classroom in helping to foster learning and development. They support young people and ensure they get the most out of school life.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

"It's a challenging but rewarding role and this course would be perfect for anyone looking for a career in education."

READ MORE: Eight places to volunteer to mark National Volunteering Week

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The course is just one way in which the Council is delivering on its ambition to connect people to jobs, skills and learning.

The course will start in September but two information events will be held this month where young people and their parents or carers can find out more. The events will be on 15 June, with the first running from 5.30pm to 6.15pm and the second running from 6.30pm to 7.15pm. Both events will be held at South Shields Business Works, Henry Robson Way, South Shields, NE33 1RF.

For more information and to book a place, visit: www.southtynesideworks.com/article/15561 or email [email protected]