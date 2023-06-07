Pupils from Years 3 and 4 of St. Bede’s Catholic Primary School, South Shields which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, were crowned the Y3/4 South Tyneside Athletics Champions 2023 at the District Athletics Championships held at Monkton Stadium.

The event had 33 teams competing, with St. Bede’s A team winning with an incredible score of 1,354 points, and St Bede’s B team finishing in a respectable fifth place.

All competitors took part in the 400m run, 50m sprint, long jump and howler throw.

St. Bede’s Catholic Primary School’s winning Y3/4 athletics team.

Team coach and Y3 teacher Brian McVittie said: “Amazingly, St. Bede’s five girls in the A team all came in the top nine out of 137 girls competing on the day; while four of St. Bede’s boys came in the top six boys overall out of 142.

“There is a lot of interest in athletics at St. Bede’s, so much so that St. Bede’s entered three teams into the event, with the B team finishing as high as fifth, almost medalling too.

“I was so proud to see our children achieve personal best performances and keenly supporting each other throughout the day. Their behaviour was exemplary.

"It was also great to see so much support for St Bede’s from our school community inside the stadium, which really helped inspire our teams.”

The St. Bede’s Y3/4 athletics team will now go on to represent South Tyneside in the county finals on Tuesday, 20 June where they will compete against the best teams from Newcastle, North Tyneside, Gateshead and Sunderland.

St. Bede’s A Team captain Eliza Woodhouse, who is nine and in Year 4, said: “It was great getting the opportunity to compete at Monkton Stadium alongside my friends and I was delighted that we were champions.”

Mr McVittie added: “I was very proud of the whole squad, as everyone showed a great attitude in training and were so determined on the day of the event. It will be great representing our district at the County Finals.

“It is great to see many of our children continue to stay active and join local sport clubs such as South Shields Harriers.”