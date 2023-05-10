News you can trust since 1849
Rainbow umbrellas installed to brighten up town centre

A selection of colourful umbrellas have been installed in South Shields town centre to brighten up the area.

By Hayley Lovely
Published 10th May 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read

The installation of the umbrellas aim to spread joy and bring colour to the area on the dullest of days.

Many other countries around the world have also adopted the idea in their cities and towns including Durham with many locals praising the idea.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: "The umbrellas provide a colourful canopy over Interchange Square and help create a warm welcome for residents and visitors.

Rainbow umbrella installation, South ShieldsRainbow umbrella installation, South Shields
Rainbow umbrella installation, South Shields
"The installation is part of a wider initiative to brighten and smarten the town centre and has so far received excellent feedback from local businesses and residents.

 "They will remain in place until the autumn and will return next Spring."

