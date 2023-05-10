Rainbow umbrellas installed to brighten up town centre
A selection of colourful umbrellas have been installed in South Shields town centre to brighten up the area.
The installation of the umbrellas aim to spread joy and bring colour to the area on the dullest of days.
Many other countries around the world have also adopted the idea in their cities and towns including Durham with many locals praising the idea.
A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: "The umbrellas provide a colourful canopy over Interchange Square and help create a warm welcome for residents and visitors.
"The installation is part of a wider initiative to brighten and smarten the town centre and has so far received excellent feedback from local businesses and residents.
"They will remain in place until the autumn and will return next Spring."
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.