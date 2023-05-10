The installation of the umbrellas aim to spread joy and bring colour to the area on the dullest of days.

Many other countries around the world have also adopted the idea in their cities and towns including Durham with many locals praising the idea.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: "The umbrellas provide a colourful canopy over Interchange Square and help create a warm welcome for residents and visitors.

Rainbow umbrella installation, South Shields

"The installation is part of a wider initiative to brighten and smarten the town centre and has so far received excellent feedback from local businesses and residents.

"They will remain in place until the autumn and will return next Spring."