Demon Event Security Ltd has formed a partnership with Boldon CA Girls U7s to become a sponsor for them.

The events security firm set up by Mike Reevell and Joanne Cornell last year has gone from strength to strength in a short time and the pair wanted to give something back to the community.

Mike and Joanne used to work as security for popular ITV drama Vera before setting up their own firm and as Joanne used to play for the club they thought sponsoring the girls team would be a perfect way to help those in the community.

The squad has been provided with new tracksuits but Demon Events Security Ltd has said they won’t stop there and want to help the girls with other equipment such as new footballs and plan to remain a long running sponsor for the club.

Boldon CA Girls U7s with coaches and team sponsors Demon Events Security Ltd

Mike said: “We are a local company but at the same time we are trying to put something back in the community and help people out.

“It’s close to home for Joanne previously playing for the team so it’s great that we’ve been able to help them out and provide the girls with what they need to be able to play football.

“It’s good recognition for both us and the club.”

Coaches at Boldon CA Girls U7s said: “Sponsorship for the U7s is massive as we are all volunteers, having the correct training equipment and kits are so important to us, as we have players from all backgrounds.

“Getting sponsorship helps us to provide the players with everything they need. As a club we aim to get everyone involved and to have as much fun as possible and still learn the beautiful game of football.

“Paul smith started Boldon girls in 1992 and his guidance and knowledge of the game is passed on to all coaches.”