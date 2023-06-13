The annual This is South Tyneside Festival - the largest, free, summer festival in the North East - launches on Saturday 1 July, with its customary parade through the town, culminating in a spectacular finale event in Bents Park featuring dance, aerialists, live music, beer tent and children’s activities.

And the following day, Sunday 2 July, the Sandhaven Promenade will play host to a dazzling programme of street theatre, music and entertainment from midday to 3pm.

The action will take place in various locations along the Promenade and among the highlights will be Eye of Newt with The Cabinet of Curiosity on the promenade between the New Sundial and Platform 33 pubs.

A mobile interactive theatre piece, the story reflects familiar experiences of being housebound with young children and becomes a playful adventure tale, with the Cabinet transforming during the show, from something mundane to magical.

The Cabinet of Curiosity

At the east side of Minchella’s, families will be able to enjoy Benjamin Storey with The Boy and The Seahorse.

A modern Northumbrian folktale based on the last generation of Gas Lamplighters of the North East, the Learies, the story is set in 1899, with a strong sense of place, tradition and adventure.

And joining festival goers as they walk along the on the Promenade will be Full Stilt with Bachelors of Paradise – six stilt walking performers whose colourful costumers combined with music and dance create an interactive show for all ages.

The three-hour programme, curated by Cultural Spring Community Champions, will also be filled with music.

Among those performing are The Word Respect Rappers and the Tenth Avenue Band at the Amphitheatre.

Behind the New Sundial, the entertainment will be led by local singer Jenn Cherene, and will be powered by Electric Pedals with the audience encouraged to generate the power using specially adapted cycles.

This will be followed by Proms in the Park concert at Bents Park at 3pm

Cllr John McCabe, Mayor of South Tyneside, said the programme is set “to bring colour, music and entertainment to the sea front.

“With the Parade the day before and Proms in the Park to follow, the Sandhaven Promenade programme will really help to get the Festival off to a wonderful start,” he said.

The Summer Parade weekend of events is being organised by South Tyneside Council in partnership with The Cultural Spring and supported by Arts Council England.

Other highlights of the summer long festival include brass band performances, Sunday Concerts in July, featuring headliners The Vamps, Jason Donovan, Bjorn Again and Boyzlife and live music at the Amphitheatre every Thursday and Saturday in June.

The This Is South Tyneside Festival is supported by a wide range of sponsors, including Port of Tyne, Minchella & Co, Colmans, Ramside Event Catering, Ocean Beach Pleasure Beach and Metro Radio and Greatest Hits.

