Sensory Explorers run by Gemma Cross is undergoing a new beginning as the business has been re-named to Loveabelle as well as the launch of a new logo.

Gemma set up the business back in 2015 and has established many relationships with parents and babies across the borough but wanted to develop the business by turning it into a franchise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma has been working with a consultant to set the wheels in motion which will hopefully see the business franchised across the UK so these classes can be run in other parts of the country and expand the business she has built up.

Gemma Cross of Loveabelle - Photo credit Joe Connor - Foto Couture Photography

She had planned to start work on the franchise before the lockdown hit which put the venture on hold but now believes it’s the right time to move forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Business Logo

READ MORE: A night out in South Shields club Atlantic in 2004

She said: “I’m sad to see the name go but it is a new beginning for the business and I’m excited to see where it takes me. I feel like now is a good time to expand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The classes are so good for social interaction for parent and baby and I love seeing babies develop and reach milestones throughout their time at the classes as well as the parents making friends with each other.”

Whilst the current classes of sensory play and social time for babies from six weeks to walking unaided will remain the same Gemma will also be running four week baby massage courses.

Baby room

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad