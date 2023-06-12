South Tyneside community worker recognised as a ‘local service champion’ by UNISON

Martine Horner is one of two runners-up for the union’s local service champions awards, which celebrate the incredible difference council staff make to the lives of people in their area.

Martine was chosen for the support she gives to asylum seekers and other migrant communities.

She received her award from shadow communities secretary and competition judge Lisa Nandy MP at the union’s local government conference in Liverpool.

From left to right; Andrea Egan – UNISON President, Lorraine Thompson – Vice chair, UNISON Local Government Service Group, Martine Horner - Winner, Lisa Nandy – Shadow Communities Secetary and Glen Williams – National Chair, UNISON Local Government Service Group - credit Marcus Rose

Also recognised were overall winner Jade Carter-Williams, a housing health officer from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and fellow runner-up Jo Foster-Murdoch.

Jade received her award for the support she gives to her local community in her role as principal housing and health officer, and Jo for her work with LGBT+ communities across Norfolk.

Martine was nominated by a colleague because of her work supporting displaced families from around the world across South Tyneside.

Martine started out as a teaching assistant in a school in Manchester before moving to the North East.

Martine secured funding to lead a six-person team helping asylum seekers in South Tyneside with everyday tasks most people take for granted like accessing GP and dental appointments and getting children a place in school.

Commenting on her award, Martinesaid: "I feel really privileged to be nominated for this award, for doing a job I love. The knowledge I've gained helps me support my team so they can in turn support migrant children and their families across South Tyneside. That then allows them to thrive and succeed within their own communities."

UNISON general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Local government services touch every aspect of our lives, but all too often the amazing people staffing them are overlooked.

“Martine and her fellow winners thoroughly deserve this recognition for their incredible work. But there are thousands more local workers going above and beyond to support their communities every single day across the country who deserve everyone’s thanks and appreciation too.”

Shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy MP added: “It was a real privilege to present Martine with her award for the inspiring work she has done.

READ MORE: Primary school pupils take part in Primary Engineer Leader's Award“Like Martine, staff across local government in every part of our country are doing extraordinary things every day to support their communities and it was brilliant to be able to celebrate them all.”

UNISON set up the awards in 2019 to highlight what it says are the amazing contributions council staff make to their communities.

The winner receives £500 of shopping vouchers, while each runner-up gets £250 of vouchers and all three take home trophies.