Teenage band hitting the right notes as they perform at festival

The band named 'Outnumbered' is made of up of four teenagers -Jessica Hagan, 15, Sarah Collins, 14, Daniel Hedley, 15 and Eva Leng, 16 who were given the opportunity to perform at the Big Gig at Tynedale Beer and Cider Festival which attracted over 20,000 visitors.

The Big Gig initiative offers a showcase for young people aged 18 and under to share a stage withprofessional musicians.

The four teenagers formed a band after meeting at McNally and the Derelicts buskers’ night at Hebburn Sports Club.

The band have also been practicing at Traxx Recording Studio in North Shields whilst receiving extra tuition from Katy Trigger, who is touring a Bassist with North East band Maximo Park.

Outnumbered performing - Chris White Photography

Katy helped the band prepare for the festival which was a sell-out.

The young musicians played many songs by popular artists including North East sensation Sam Fender who recently performed at St James' Park.

Eva Leng, pianist said: “It was an honour to be invited to the festival, we hope to be coming backsoon!”

Eva Leng performing - Chris White Photography

Guitarist and vocalist Jessica Hagan added: “The atmosphere was absolutely amazing in themarquee”.

The band are influenced by many artists including Kings of Leon, The Jam, Stereophonics andBlondie.