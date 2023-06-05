Community centres, churches, charities, family hubs and Council buildings such as The Word will continue to offer companionship, advice and free activities at drop-in spaces.

Councillor Paul Dean, Lead Member for the Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities, said: “We decided to re-brand these places in response to feedback from those using the spaces and because people will no longer need to rely on them to keep warm.

Cllr Dean is pictured with Rev Lesley Jones at the Welcoming Place in St Peter's Church in Jarrow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, most venues decided to keep the spaces open as at least 400 people are using them each month so they are clearly a valued asset in our communities.”

He added: “I would like to place on record my thanks to all our partners who are working with us to provide these much-needed social spaces. They are playing a key role for many by helping to combat loneliness and isolation as well as offering advice.

“I’d encourage anyone who feels they would like to meet new people or who needs wider advice or signposting to pop along. The name has changed but the welcome will be as warm as ever at these venues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The Council is keen to hear from any other groups or venues who would like to join the network of Welcoming Places. To find out more, contact [email protected]

A list of Welcoming Places is available on the Council’s website at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/welcomingplaces