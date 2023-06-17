The Whitburn fishmonger and seafood deli has taken on 17-year-old Euan Latimer, who will undertake a Level 2 Fishmongers Apprenticeship over the next two years.

Euan, who has the same surname as owners Ailsa and Robert but isn’t related, has spoken of his delight at being the first in the country to learn a trade with an independent fishmonger.

He said: “I’m excited to be the first person to do this and privileged to be learning from someone as experienced as Robert.”

Ailsa has revealed the confusion with the matching surnames when Euan first called the business to ask about a potential apprenticeship and has praised the teenager for his work so far.

She commented: “I couldn’t quite believe it, the phone rang one afternoon and there was this young lad asking about working here and if we did apprenticeships, I kept asking his name, he kept saying Latimer, I kept saying back to him – yes that’s us, when actually, eventually I worked out it was his surname too.

“We think Robert and Euan must be related from generations ago, as they both love all things fishy.

“We think there was a Latimer fishwife in Sunderland 100 odd years ago, so maybe her blood runs in both their veins.

“Euan is enthusiastic and very hard working, he’s a credit to the name Latimer.”

Euan’s apprenticeship is being delivered with the help of M.E.A.T Ipswich after Ailsa and Robert searched for years to find a training provider who could deliver the framework needed for the qualification.

As part of Euan’s training, Robert is taking a hands on role to ensure that his new apprentice learns all the tricks of the fishmongering trade.

He added: “Fishmongering can be thought of as a dying art, our industry needs more young people involved who see this as a viable career.