Launch event held to bring back Boldon Summer Festival to the community

The festival will return to Boldon this summer.
Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 25th Mar 2024, 09:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A launch event was held was held at Boldon Community Association (CA) to reinstate the annual Boldon Festival this summer.

Councillors, Boldon CA committee members, South Tyneside Deputy Mayor and Margaret Peacock and Deputy Mayoress Gladys Hobson amongst others gathered at the event as they launched the comeback of the popular festival which brings the community together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Boldon Festival traditionally held in August has always been a much-loved and anticipated event for the community but in more recent years the event hasn't ran following the pandemic.

Now the festival has been reinstated and will once again bring the community back together in August.

Sign up for the Gazette’s free email newsletters now

Boldon Summer Festival Launch event at Boldon CABoldon Summer Festival Launch event at Boldon CA
Boldon Summer Festival Launch event at Boldon CA

Cllr Fay Cunningham said: "It is really important for Boldon Colliery that we resurrect our festival and we are determined that it's going to be bigger and better than it ever was.

"It'll be small beginnings because we are starting more or less from scratch but we are getting a lot of support and we are really excited. It's going to be absolutely brilliant."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Tyneside Deputy Mayor, Margaret Peacock added: "It's a pleasure to come along to Boldon Community Centre to officially launch the Boldon Summer Festival which will take place in August.

"The festival hasn't happened for a few years because of the pandemic but I'm sure it will now come back bigger and better than ever for the residents of Boldon."

READ MORE: Arbeia Roman Fort re-opens for the new season with latest exhibition

Pupils from Boldon School also attended the launch as they helped design the new logo which will be used for the festival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Boldon Summer Festival will run from Monday, 19 August to Monday, 26 August with a range of events taking place including art and mining exhibitions, a summer fayre, party in the park and a festival finale.

To stay up to date with events search Boldon Festival on Facebook.

Related topics:South TynesideBoldonsummer