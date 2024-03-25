Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A launch event was held was held at Boldon Community Association (CA) to reinstate the annual Boldon Festival this summer.

Councillors, Boldon CA committee members, South Tyneside Deputy Mayor and Margaret Peacock and Deputy Mayoress Gladys Hobson amongst others gathered at the event as they launched the comeback of the popular festival which brings the community together.

The Boldon Festival traditionally held in August has always been a much-loved and anticipated event for the community but in more recent years the event hasn't ran following the pandemic.

Now the festival has been reinstated and will once again bring the community back together in August.

Boldon Summer Festival Launch event at Boldon CA

Cllr Fay Cunningham said: "It is really important for Boldon Colliery that we resurrect our festival and we are determined that it's going to be bigger and better than it ever was.

"It'll be small beginnings because we are starting more or less from scratch but we are getting a lot of support and we are really excited. It's going to be absolutely brilliant."

South Tyneside Deputy Mayor, Margaret Peacock added: "It's a pleasure to come along to Boldon Community Centre to officially launch the Boldon Summer Festival which will take place in August.

"The festival hasn't happened for a few years because of the pandemic but I'm sure it will now come back bigger and better than ever for the residents of Boldon."

Pupils from Boldon School also attended the launch as they helped design the new logo which will be used for the festival.

The Boldon Summer Festival will run from Monday, 19 August to Monday, 26 August with a range of events taking place including art and mining exhibitions, a summer fayre, party in the park and a festival finale.