Churches Together South Tyneside's Nurturing Dementia group has launched a new dementia group and encourages those living with the condition to come along.

Dementia Empowerment and Engagement Project (DEEP) welcomes people living with dementia who are interested in sharing their experiences with each other, getting support and making their voice heard.

This will be the first DEEP group in South Tyneside and it joins the UK network of Dementia Voices, over 80 groups of people with dementia.

DEEP is a growing movement of people with dementia across the UK, which aims to:

Support people with dementia to use their voices to influence and change what happens in their world

Raise awareness about dementia

Provide expert by experience advice to other services such as educating the Police on how to support those with dementia

Maria Scurfield-Walton, Dementia Lead at Churches Together in South Tyneside Nurturing Dementia Project said: "I am excited to facilitate the new DEEP group.

"I believe that people living with dementia are the experts in their experience and providing opportunities to share experiences among themselves they will develop coping skills , gain confidence and encourage each other to have a voice in their journey with dementia."

One DEEP user has spoken of the benefits of attending the group has had on them.

They said: "Through DEEP groups I learnt to laugh again. DEEP gives us hope and that hope fuels the lighthouse that we need to help us to see our way through dementia."

Monthly DEEP meetings aim to be held on the third Tuesday of the month from 1pm - 2.30pm at St Gregory's Church Hall, South Shields. NE34 6NR.