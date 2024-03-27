Ridley jumped red lights and took a roundabout the wrong way as he powered a pal’s Mercedes A150 from Boldon Colliery to Jarrow via South Shields.

A learner driver who hit speeds of around 80mph in residential streets as he tried to shake off police during a 10-minute chase in South Tyneside could be jailed.

However, it was noted in court that during his high-speed antics, Mckenzie Ridley, 18, of Hill Park Road, Jarrow, still stuck to the Highway Code, using his indicators to signal his movements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was warned he faces at least 36 weeks behind bars for his dangerous motoring antics.

Ridley jumped red lights and took a roundabout the wrong way as he powered a pal’s Mercedes A150 from Boldon Colliery to Jarrow via South Shields.

But during his escapade on Tuesday, February 27, he did something his solicitor told a court he had never seen before in a roads' offender.

Dashcam footage from a pursuing police car showed Ridley consistently but bizarrely indicating ahead of making many of his manoeuvres – in line with the Highway Code.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage played to borough magistrates captured his vehicle as it zoomed east along New Road, Boldon Colliery, before it turned left towards Whiteleas.

A speedometer in the police car hit 80mph on the 30mph A1298 Benton Road and Ridley then jumped a red light as he turned right at the junction with Galsworthy Road.

He then reached over 60mph on Nevinson Avenue and around the same as he drove on King George Road, towards South Shields town centre.

Ridley turned left onto the 40mph John Reid Road dual carriageway, where he clocked about 84mph, and then swung west under the A19 and onto the A194 Leam Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offender indicated left as he swung off and onto Calf Close Lane, Hedworth estate, Jarrow, going the wrong way around a roundabout and hitting around 60mph, again in a 30mph zone.

Moments later, he came to a stop in Chester Way, Fellgate, where two passengers fled the vehicle and he was arrested, prosecutor Gurjot Kaur said.

She added: “It was excessive speed in residential streets, it was two to three times the speed limit. It’s a starting point of 36 weeks custody.”

Ridley, who has no previous convictions or cautions, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Forrester, defending, said the student had taken the keys to a car bought by a friend, adding: “Police have come across the vehicle.

“He dug himself deeper and deeper. He didn’t want to be pulled over by the police and let him mum down. He was worried about doing something silly.

“This was five days after his 18th birthday. He’s lucky he doesn’t face more serious charges, there weren’t many vehicles on the roads.”