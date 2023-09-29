Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ocean Choices CIC held an open day yesterday welcoming guests along to their new premises on Ethel Terrace, South Shields.

Found in 2011, Ocean Choices is a not for profit Community Interest Company which provides creative and life skills and opportunities to people with learning disabilities in South Tyneside as well as providing day support for people living with dementia.

The group provide a range of activities which includes life skills, aromatherapy and beauty, music appreciation, performing arts, fitness and exercise and more.

The group was previously situated at Chuter Ede but following the announcement earlier this year that the building would close they knew they had to find a new premises.

Martin Wray, Director of Ocean Choices CIC said: "When the news came out Chuter Ede would close we knew we needed to try find a premises that would be big enough to cater all of the facilities we offer.

"When this site came up we snapped it up as it was ideal. We've spent around £10,000 renovating it and within five weeks we've transformed it into what you see now.

"We have every facility in here possible to make these people's lives more worthwhile."

South Tyneside Deputy Mayor, Councillor Margaret Peacock along with Deputy Mayoress, former councillor Gladys Hobson opened the event with attendance from service users and their families and councillor David Francis and Rachel Milne.

Inside the new kitchen at the centreCredit: Holly Charlton

During the event guests enjoyed a talk about the group's history and services they offer, a special drama performance from service users and a chance to look around the new premises.

A special plaque was unveiled by service users Colin Salmon and Joanne Butler.