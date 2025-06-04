Leighton Motors in South Shields issues statement following large fire overnight
The incident took place at Leighton Motors on Franklin Street on Tuesday night.
Today, the garage issued a statement on social media confirming that they were unable to access the building until investigations had been carried out.
The statement read: “As most of you may already be aware, a fire broke out at the garage last night.
“We are unable to access the premises until investigations by the police and fire services have taken place.
“We are currently unsure of the extent of the damage, but we will keep you updated as much as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.
“Thank you for all the messages of support.”
Residents quickly responded with messages of sympathy and encouragement.
One person wrote: “So sorry to hear this. Hope it's not too bad, and you get back up and running quickly. Only garage I use.”
Another commented: “So sorry to hear this. I hope the damage is minimal and you're back up and running ASAP.”
A third added: “Stay safe, everyone. Hope you're back up and running soon.”
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for further information.
