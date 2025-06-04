A significant fire broke out at a garage in South Shields overnight, causing concern in the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place at Leighton Motors on Franklin Street on Tuesday night.

Today, the garage issued a statement on social media confirming that they were unable to access the building until investigations had been carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A significant fire broke out at a garage in South Shields overnight | Google

The statement read: “As most of you may already be aware, a fire broke out at the garage last night.

“We are unable to access the premises until investigations by the police and fire services have taken place.

“We are currently unsure of the extent of the damage, but we will keep you updated as much as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

“Thank you for all the messages of support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents quickly responded with messages of sympathy and encouragement.

One person wrote: “So sorry to hear this. Hope it's not too bad, and you get back up and running quickly. Only garage I use.”

Another commented: “So sorry to hear this. I hope the damage is minimal and you're back up and running ASAP.”

A third added: “Stay safe, everyone. Hope you're back up and running soon.”

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for further information.