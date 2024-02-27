LIFE IS LOVELY: Do girls have more toddler tantrums than boys?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you're a mother of a girl and a boy answer me this, did your girl have more toddler tantrums than your boy?

As Layla is just over 15 months old we are now in the early stages of those dreadful toddler tantrums.

Once she starts with a tantrum she certainly makes everyone aware of it.

Unfortunately all toddler go through the tantrum phase as they learn to regulate their emotions but it can be hard work dealing with a mini human who is having a meltdown.

Layla

When Layla goes into a tantrum she's flinging her head about, rolling on the floor and the screaming and the tears are something else.

How can someone so small cause so much fuss?

I forgot how easily toddlers can have a tantrum at this age usually over something so minor like not being allowed to eat food off the floor or stopping them playing with something dangerous.

Once the tantrums start happening in public that's when they're harder to cope with.

I'm not sure whether it is a difference in personalities or because Layla is a girl but she has way more tantrums than Elijah ever did around this age.

Are girls just way more dramatic than boys?

If these are the terrible ones then I wonder how much worse the terrible twos will be.

Whilst the toddler tantrums are temporary I'm sure they'll return in teenage years when hormones are all over the place. I'll cross that bridge when it comes to it.