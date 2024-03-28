LIFE IS LOVELY: Elijah celebrates his fourth birthday with a giant Hulk cake
There’s nothing like having kids to make you realise that time really is a thief and I don’t know where the years are going each time his birthday comes round.
I always refer to Elijah as an OG Covid baby, born in that very first week of lockdown, it’s hard to believe four years has passed since we were in our little baby bubble during uncertain times.
Four years on and our superhero mad boy celebrated his special day which he’d been counting down the days to all week.
The excitement was clear on his face when he opened all of his cards and presents, quickly ripping the paper off each gift before moving onto the next one.
He felt so proud wearing his Hulk birthday badge and riding his new scooter to nursery, joyfully telling all of his friends he was four.
Given his love of Hulk and how sometimes he does like to act like the Hulk it was only right we got him a Hulk cake especially made. He was amazed when he saw his giant green Hulk cake and couldn’t wait to blow out the candles and have a taste.
The fun wasn’t over yet, as Elijah’s choice of birthday treat he wanted to go to Smyths toy store and get a huge pizza for his tea.
He was in his element in the toy shop as he browsed the aisles looking for all of the toys he wanted to buy and couldn’t wait to get home to play with them all.
He’s now off nursery for the Easter holidays so there’s plenty of time to play with all his new toys and enjoy some days out together.
Here's to the next year as a four-year-old!