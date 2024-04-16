LIFE IS LOVELY: Elijah got his first choice school place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Like myself, many parents/carers today have been anxiously awaiting their fate to see what primary school their child will be going to in September.

After submitting the application back in September, it’s felt like a long wait but the wait was officially over when the offers came in via email and thankfully Elijah was offered a place for his first choice of school.

As the days got closer to the offer day it’s been nerve-racking wondering if he would or wouldn’t get in but the worry is over.

I’m so pleased he got his place as I wasn’t keen on sending him to another school for a number of reasons.

Getting his place also means he gets to stay with his nursery friends which is bonus as he’s made so many lovely friends and I’m happy they’ll continue their journey together throughout school.

As Elijah’s current nursery is attached to the school he will be going to in September it means he’s already familiar with the school setting and how things operate making the transition to Reception much easier.

As Elijah has already been in full-time nursery for the last year he’s well settled into the routine, so I have no worries when he starts Reception.

Accepting his school place is a reminder that time goes too fast and that little boy born at the start of the pandemic is now ready to start his school journey.