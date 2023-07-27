LIFE IS LOVELY: Elijah is crazy for Spider-Man
Every kid has their favourite character from a game or TV show they like and at the moment Elijah’s is Spider-Man.
He’s been interested in the character for a few months now and I can’t actually remember how he got into it but all I know is everything has to be Spider-Man now.
As a typical little boy he likes superheroes and although he likes pretending to be like Hulk, Spider-Man is certainly his favourite and sometimes even tries to act like him by shooting webs. As long as he doesn’t start trying to climb up the side of buildings I think we’re safe.
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
What started off as a pair of Spider-Man pyjamas has soon grown into a collection of Spider-Man attire including toys, bag, iPad case, bedding and the latest being Spider-Man trainers which he wears religiously.
Despite it only being July Elijah convinced me that his next Spider-Man purchase needed to be a woolly hat and gloves. Although with the recent wet and cold weather they were probably a sensible buy.
I’m wondering how long this Spider-Man phase will last before he grows out of it and finds something else to obsess over for six months. I’m hoping it at least stretches out until Christmas as it’ll make present buying a lot easier.
I’ll be sure to keep all the photos of him in his Spider-Man clothes and embarrass him on his 18th birthday.
What characters were your kids obsessed with and how long did the obsession last?