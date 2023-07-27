LIFE IS LOVELY: Elijah is crazy for Spider-Man

He’s been interested in the character for a few months now and I can’t actually remember how he got into it but all I know is everything has to be Spider-Man now.

As a typical little boy he likes superheroes and although he likes pretending to be like Hulk, Spider-Man is certainly his favourite and sometimes even tries to act like him by shooting webs. As long as he doesn’t start trying to climb up the side of buildings I think we’re safe.

Elijah in his Spider-Man jumper

What started off as a pair of Spider-Man pyjamas has soon grown into a collection of Spider-Man attire including toys, bag, iPad case, bedding and the latest being Spider-Man trainers which he wears religiously.

Despite it only being July Elijah convinced me that his next Spider-Man purchase needed to be a woolly hat and gloves. Although with the recent wet and cold weather they were probably a sensible buy.

I’ll be sure to keep all the photos of him in his Spider-Man clothes and embarrass him on his 18th birthday.