LIFE IS LOVELY: Exploring Beamish at Christmas

As mentioned in my column last week since the festive season is well underway and with just one week until Christmas we are doing as many Christmas activities as possible.

On Saturday we spent the day at Beamish, exploring the museum and grounds at Christmas time.

It had been a long time since I had visited Beamish so I was looking forward to the day.

Elijah was excited to explore too saying he was on an adventure and upon arrival we were lucky enough to see Santa riding in his horse and carriage greeting visitors. We even managed to get a photo with him.

The fairground

Exploring how our ancestors lived in different time periods was certainly interesting and intriguing to see how Christmas has been celebrated over time. We saw mining families all set for Christmas in the traditionally-decorated pit cottages and at the 1940s Farm, the Land Girls prepared for Christmas with homemade gifts and ration cooking on the menu.

Walking around Beamish at this time of year certainly helps gets you in the festive mood with beautiful and cheerful carols being performed by brass bands.

One of our favourite parts of visiting Beamish at Christmas was trailing through the Elf Wood. Elijah and Layla loved seeing the elves in their little village and swinging from the trees being cheeky and mischievous. It really did feel like an enchanted forest - magical and festive.

Every little detail of the museum breathes history and even the fairground can make you feel like you've travelled back in time with old-fashioned fairground rides and the atmosphere of a traditional fairground. Of course we weren't getting through the fairground without Elijah having a turn on a ride.

Meeting Santa at Beamish

Beamish is a place that can be enjoyed by all ages and for me I enjoyed visiting the 1900s town with traditional shops and trams passing by it made me feel like I was living in that era.

As someone with a sweet tooth I couldn't pass up an opportunity to visit the classic sweet shop and grab some tasty treats.

In the town market holders were selling traditional Christmas gifts adding to the authenticity if you're looking for something local and handmade for Christmas.

Around the museum, you can enjoy mouth-watering festive food, from Christmas lunch in the Tea Rooms overlooking the Edwardian street, to mulled wine, mince pies, chestnuts and speciality hot chocolate!

Not only is it a great place at Christmas but definitely somewhere to visit all year round. It is so accessible for prams and wheelchair users which made the day a whole lot easier.

I'm sure we will be back again for another great family day out!