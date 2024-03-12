LIFE IS LOVELY: Feeling loved on Mother's Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
As Sunday marked Mother's Day it was a reminder how lucky I am to be a mother.
Not everyone is able to become a mother or for those who have lost their mothers of have strained relationships with their mothers it can be a hard day.
Whilst Elijah and Layla are still to little to really understand what Mother's Day is or go out and buy their own stuff for me any recognition on the day is appreciated.
When Elijah finished nursery on Friday he had a couple of things he'd made me for Mother's Day inside his book bag.
He presented me with a homemade card with painted daffodils signed by him and a picture of me of what he loves about me. I could tell he was proud of his work and I was proud that he was thinking of me whilst doing it.
These are things I'll keep and treasure as he grows up as a reminder of something he made especially for me.
Throughout the day Elijah was reminding me it was Mother's Day and I received some lovely presents from them both and a big cuddle to show their love.
As the day drew to a close it was only fair I had a well deserved relaxing bath whilst the kids were left downstairs with dad. Whatever chaos was going on downstairs was not my worry as I enjoyed some time to myself.
Mother's Day was completed with a much needed takeaway from dad.
I hope your Mother's Day was wonderful with your loved ones. As mothers we truly are remarkable people.