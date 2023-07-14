LIFE IS LOVELY: Saying my final goodbye to my nana

Sadly my nana was diagnosed with lung cancer last year and recently found out the cancer had spread. She battled through it like a trooper despite some tough days. Following a lengthy stay in hospital she took her final breaths and died peacefully.

I’m glad I got the opportunity to spend some time with her before she passed and hold her hand for the last time but it’s sad that there’ll never be another chance to be with her in person.

My nana and me on my wedding day

Whilst there will be so much she misses out on the rest of my life I’m grateful my nana got the opportunity to see me get married and welcome two kids into the world who she loved dearly. Some people don’t even get the chance to have a grandparent and I was lucky to have her as a nana for 28 years.

I have fond memories with my nana as a child staying over at weekends playing with the castle and knights, going for trips out to the beach and arcades and eating strawberries with carnation cream after dinner on a Sunday.

The thing I’ll always remember my nana by is her cakes which were loved by so many people. She made cakes for all different occasions and everyone that tasted them always commented on how lovely they tasted and looked.

Recently she was too poorly to make cakes but the very last cake she made was for Layla’s christening and it's so nice knowing her final cake was for something so special and was admired by all our guests.