LIFE IS LOVELY: We had a banging bonfire night

A night full of bangs and colourful lights kept the kids happy.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:32 GMT- 2 min read
It was a bonfire night to remember as it was the first time Elijah and Layla had seen a real life firework display.

For many bonfire night can be scary with the big bangs so we weren’t sure what to expect with the kids being unfamiliar with firework displays but they both seemed to enjoy every minute of the night.

We were invited to a small firework display by our friends who’d put on an evening of roaring rockets and fantastic fireworks which lit up the sky making big boom noises.

Elijah on bonfire nightElijah on bonfire night
Elijah on bonfire night

Layla was mesmerised by the flashing lights that were sparkling in front of her eyes. She’s a fan of lights and colourful things but this was on another level for her and she didn’t take her eyes off them for a second. 

Elijah was just as lively as the fireworks cheering for them each time they made a bang and shouting “more more” each time a firework ended. 

He eagerly awaited each firework and the minute it was lit his head was straight to the sky to watch the pretty colours explode into the dark night. 

He too was mesmerised by the display and loved every minute of it especially when he got the chance to hold a sparkler and twirl it around in the air. 

Their first time visiting a firework display was a success and it seems it’ll be something they look forward to each bonfire night. Although I’m sure we’ll see some at New Year’s Eve too. 

Did you head out to any firework displays? 

