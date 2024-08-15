‘Life-saving device’ - Defibrillator installed at South Shields Transport Interchange

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nexus have installed a defibrillator at the South Shields Transport Interchange.

Nexus, the public body which runs the Tyne and Wear Metro, has revealed that it has invested in the installation of a defibrillator for the bus and Metro interchange in South Shields.

The life-saving device has been mounted on the Metro concourse in a special protective case and has been registered on the National Defibrillator Network.

The device, known as a defib, can help to restore heart rhythm through an electric shock when someone goes into cardiac arrest by attaching the device to a patient’s chest.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, has highlighted that the device will give members of the public in South Shields extra peace of mind.

A defibrillator has been installed by Nexus at the South Shields Transport Interchange. The life-saving device has also been registered on the National Defibrillator Network. | Nexus

She said: “We want the travelling public and visitors to South Shields to feel safe and confident that they will be helped in an emergency situation, so it’s great to have this valuable life-saving device available on site for the public to use.

“Every second counts in cardiac arrest situations and prompt access to a defibrillator could mean the difference between life and death. They are critical in giving someone suffering a cardiac arrest the best chance of survival.”

Kevin Leonard, customer service operations manager at Nexus, has expressed how important it is to have the life-saving device in South Shields town centre.

He added: “It’s vital that our busiest stations have defibrillators, which is why I’m delighted to say we have invested in one for South Shields Transport Interchange.

“The device is registered on the national network, which means that if anyone is in need of urgent medical care, they will get that vital support when they need it most.

“Our own frontline Metro team have been briefed on what they need to do, but the defibs are also there for a member of the public to use in the event someone has suffered a cardiac arrest.

“When you dial 999 the North East Ambulance Service will always know where the nearest defib is located.”

Nexus has previously installed defibrillators at the Monument and Haymarket Metro stations, which are two busiest in Newcastle, and on the Shields Ferry.

The travel operator has also confirmed that all 46 trains in the new Tyne and Wear Metro fleet will have defibrillators on board.