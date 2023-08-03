The sealed green and white packs contain items including tourniquets, trauma wound dressings, bandages, scissors and CPR face shields.

The kits are designed to support the treatment of immediate, life-threatening injuries such as major bleeding or when people are unresponsive or not breathing.

The packs, which have been supplied by St John's Ambulance, are located at: Haven Point, Jarrow Focus, Hebburn Central, Bents Park (2), South Shields Town Hall, Jarrow Town Hall, The Word and Ocean Beach fairground.

Cllr Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety, said: "These kits can save lives by providing an immediate response to injuries and buying vital time until the emergency services arrive.

Cllr Foreman with one of trauma packs

"The packs contain clear written and visual instructions so anyone can use them, regardless of if they have any first aid training.

"They've been placed in key buildings around the borough so I'd urge people to familiarise themselves with their locations."

The kits have been installed ahead of the introduction of 'Martyn's Law, which will set out the requirements that venues and other organisations must meet to ensure public safety. The upcoming legislation is a tribute to Martyn Hett who was killed alongside 21 others in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack in 2017.