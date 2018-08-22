Lily in running for Best of South Tyneside performer award

A proud family has praised a teenage singer for the way she has seized all the opportunities which have come her way.

South Shields 13-year-old Lily Cooke has been nominated for the Young Performer of the Year in this year’s Best of South Tyneside competition.

Lily Cooke, performing at last year's awards.

Proud mum Colette said: “She is growing and blossoming in confidence in singing and acting.”

Lily loves to perform and has enjoyed being part of Jarrow Musical Theatre Company (JMTC) and South Tyneside Academy of Musical Performance (STAMP).

She’s had lead roles in Godspell, Alice In Wonderland and Legally Blonde as well as singing solo in a variety of concerts and community events to support MacMillan and Cancer Connections.

The St Wilfred’s RC College student continues to be a member of South Tyneside Dance Workshop (STDW) and has performed in Gala Shows, Parade and in professional pantomimes at The Customs House.

I am thrilled that she is taking all the opportunities given to her Colette Cooke

This year, Lily has completed her Grade 3 Singing exam and has been awarded a distinction. She is looking forward to playing the part of Jasmine in Aladdin the pantomime, with STAMP in December.

Colette added: “I am thrilled that she is taking all the opportunities given to her.”

Proud grandmother Carole Cooke said: “Lily would love to be selected as South Tyneside’s Young Performer and represent an area that promotes the arts in the community and understands the importance of young people sharing their talents and being given the opportunity to shine.”

She added: “Singing makes Lily happy and she is always learning new songs and trying out new harmonies.”

We would love to hear from more entries for the Young Performer of the Year category. Make sure you include a video of the entrant giving a performance.

NOMINATE

Is there a role model, a carer, or a child, who you think shows incredible courage? Do you want to honour a community stalwart who goes the extra mile to help others without asking for acknowledgement?

Is there a child of achievement who has gone that extra length to achieve their targets?

Or is there a young stage star who would deserve to win the Young Performer of the Year category?

We are calling on you to put forward nominations for everything from sports team of the year to entrepreneur of the year, and community group to fundraiser.

This year, the grand finale will be held at the Roker Hotel, where we will be revealing the winners on Wednesday, September 19.

Ray Spencer from the Customs House will be the compere for what promises to be a fantastic occasion.

The Best of South Tyneside awards, this year, have the backing of Barbour; Harlow Printing Limited; JML; BT South Tyneside; Northumbrian Water, UTS Engineering Ltd, Warmseal and South Tyneside College. To nominate, please send us the full name, phone number and email address, of the person you wish to nominate and the category you want to nominate them for, along with a brief description of why they are worthy of an award.

And if you are submitting an entry in the Young Performer category, send us a video of them performing.

Send your entries by email to: lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or posted to: Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

CATEGORIES.

The categories

Role Model.

Neighbour of the Year.

Greener South Tyneside.

Child of Achievement.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Carer of the Year.

Sporting Excellence.

Sports Team of the Year/Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Community Champion.

Student of the Year.

Community Group.

Volunteer of the Year.

Child of Courage.

Young Performer of the Year.

Lifetime Contribution.