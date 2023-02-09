Lioness and I’m A Celeb Winner Jill Scott visits local ladies gym

Footballer Jill Scott, from Sunderland is best known for being part of the women’s England squad who were victorious in the Euros 2022, after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley.

Later that year, Scott was announced as a camp mate in I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here, and after arriving in the jungle, Scott quickly won the hearts of the nation and fellow camp mates before being crowned the Queen of the Jungle for 2022.

Scott has always stayed true to her North East roots, and recently visited a ladies-only gym in Sunderland.

Club Zest , which is located on Sea Road in Fulwell, is an award-winning gym which has been operating for over 20 years.

The gym posted to Facebook to announce that Jill Scott had popped in to visit the gym members and staff.

The post included six photos of Jill smiling alongside members of the gym, in front of a Club Zest wall decal. It also included a caption, which read: “Thank you for coming into Zest to meet some of our members Jill Scott - JS8. Great to see you again. You’re awesome ”

Club Zest offer membership packages which can include gym access, and unlimited unique and fun classes such as Broadway Boogie, Piloxing, Retro Aerobics and much more.

Footballer Jill Scott vists ladies-only gym Club Zest.