The Treasury has released a list of all the unclaimed estates in South Tyneside that are waiting for someone to inherit.

List of unclaimed estates in South Tyneside you could inherit if you have these surnames - how to claim. Picture: submitted

The government’s legal department regularly updates its list of inheritances which have still not been claimed, and there are currently nine on there with links to the borough

An unclaimed estate makes the list when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate.

The deceased person’s property becomes ‘ownerless property’ and transfers to the possession of the Crown, but relations can come forward within 30 years if they believe they are entitled to a share.

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

husband, wife or civil partner children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on mother or father brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews) half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased grandparents uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants) half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

The government website claims: “If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.”

Surnames of the unclaimed estates in South Tyneside

1: Balmer

2: Mason

3: Palmer

4: Warner

How to claim an unclaimed estate