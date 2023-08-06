Little girl raises money for Hebburn Helps with ‘rave’ event

5-year-old Raya.

A 5-year-old from Hebburn has raised money for a local charity, with a children’s rave event.

After finding out that Hebburn Helps did not receive funding for the summer provision, 5-year-old Raya said to her mam Rachael Gibson: “How can we raise money?”

The young girl then had the idea for a fun children’s ‘rave’, and with the help of her mam, they managed to host a successful event, which was held on Saturday, August 5 at local pub, Wardles, who provided the function room for free.

Volunteers from Hebburn Helps, family, friends and other children all helped out at the event, which included a disco, a raffle, face painting, games, and more. The event raised £276 which will go towards young people in South Tyneside.

“Everybody ended up helping. It was such a good day” Rachael said.

Rachael explained that Raya helped to run the games, the raffle, and give glow sticks, alongside many of the other children. “It was lush to see” said Rachael.

She explained that it was great to give the young children “a sense of responsibility” and hope it will help shape their future.

Raya was given flowers and chocolates for her great idea and help during the event, and Rachael revealed the youngster cried “happy tears”.

“We had a lovely day and have been asked to do another event.” Rachael explained that they are planning a Christmas event, to help raise money for Hebburn Helps’ Christmas Appeal.

Rachael said: “We would love to do it bigger and better. Instead of music on a speaker, we would love a DJ.”