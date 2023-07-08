Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has announced a collaboration between LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall and her South Shields bar, Arbeia, which is located on Ocean Road in the town centre.

30-year-old Jade, who was born and raised in South Shields, and continues to support her hometown, took to Instagram Stories to make the announcement.

She explained that her bar in South Shields, Arbeia, would host Pride Day on Sunday, July 23, as a way to celebrate the LBGTQ+ community in South Tyneside.

The free all day event will consist of a community fair showcasing LGBTQ+ services and businesses from 12.30pm until 4.30pm.

LGBTQ+ charity, Stonewall which is based in London, will head to our seaside town to provide LGBTQ+ youth workshops to the young people in the area.

Two separate LGBTQ+ youth workshops will take place, lasting one and a half hours each. The first workshop will be for young people aged 10 to 17 years old and will be from 10.30am until 12pm, and the second session will be for young adults aged 18 to 25 years old, and will take place from 4.30pm until 6pm. Tea, coffee and juice will be provided at the workshops.

Entertainment will start with music at 6pm, before DJ Theo will take to the decks at Arbeia at 9pm. The entertainment will be strictly for those aged 18 and over.

Jade captioned her announcement video: “This means so much to me and hopefully so many in South Shields”.

Jade won the Allyship award at the Gay Times Honours in 2021.

Arbeia’s official Instagram account, also posted the announcement, writing: “WE ARE SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THE @STONEWALLUK X ARBEIA PRIDE DAY ON SUNDAY 23RD JULY!!!”

They continued: “STONEWALL IS ONE OF THE LEADING LGBTQ+ CHARITIES IN THE UK, WHO STRIVE TO CREATE A WORLD WHERE ALL LESBIAN, GAY, BI, TRANS, QUEER, QUESTIONING AND ACE PEOPLE ARE FREE TO BE THEMSELVES.

“WE ARE HONOURED TO HOST AN INCLUSIVE EVENT WITH STONEWALL WHICH WILL FEATURE EMPOWERMENT WORKSHOPS FOR YOUNG PEOPLE, A COMMUNITY FAIR AND EVENING ENTERTAINMENT.

“EVERYBODY IS WELCOME AND WE ARE SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU THERE! 🌈

“ALL PROFITS WILL BE DONATED IN FULL BETWEEN STONEWALL AND LOCAL LGBTQ+ CHARITIES.”

