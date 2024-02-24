Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall passes driving test

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Shields born singer-songwriter Jade Thirlwall is celebrating a personal achievement, as she passes her driving test.

The 31-year-old found fame as part of the girl group Little Mix after winning The X Factor UK in 2011. The group enjoyed 11 years of incredible success, achieving five number one singles and a number one album, as well as sell-out tours, a TV show, books and much more.

Little Mix announced that they would embark on a hiatus in 2022, after their Confetti tour had ended. Since the hiatus, the remaining trio of Little Mix; Jade, fellow Sanddancer Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been working on the release of their debut solo material.

While Leigh-Anne has released two singles so far and Perrie has announced an album will be coming very soon, Jade has remained tight-lipped about her upcoming solo work.

However, she has personal successes to celebrate, as she shared via Instagram that she has passed her driving test with Red Driving School.

In the Instagram post, Jade shared an image of herself standing outside of a Red Driving School car, holding her driving licence certificate.

She captioned the post: “Beep beep b**ches I just passed my driving test 🥹💖🧚🏽‍♀️ ty RED & my instructor Kam - our lessons may have ended but our mutual love for croissants lives on✨ just need to find a car now teehe”

Jade also inserted driving related memes into the post, which has since racked up over 280k likes.