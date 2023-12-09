Little mix star Jade Thirlwall shares clips from the studio as fans await solo music

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has teased fans with clips from a recording studio, hinting that new music is coming soon.

South Shields born singer Jade, found fame as part of Little Mix. The successful girl group were founded on The X Factor UK 2011 going on to become the first ever group to win the show.

After 11 years of fantastic achievements, including becoming the first girl group to win the title of Best Group at The BRIT Awards, Little Mix announced that they were embarking on a hiatus, to focus on solo music.

Fans are still patiently waiting for the debut solo music to come from both Jade, and her former bandmate and fellow Sanddancer Perrie Edwards.

Both Jade and Perrie have reassured fans that their solo music will be coming soon.

To the delight of fans, Jade took to her Instagram Stories to share images from the recording studio, where she was joined by songwriters and producers Oliver Frid, Amy Allen and Pablo Bowman Navarro.

South Shields popstar Jade Thirlwall who found fame with the girl group Little Mix, attended St Wilfrids secondary school in South Shields, before studying at South Tyneside College, where she recently revealed she studied English Literature, Media Studies, Fine Art, Pop Vocals and Hair and Beauty.

The 30-year-old also shared an image of her younger self, reflecting on how far she has come, as she wrote: “I use this photo for my music group chat so every time I lock my phone and play something I can see how happy it makes little Jade”