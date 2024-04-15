Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall spotted filming music video of upcoming debut single ‘Angel of my Soul’
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Shields star Jade Thirlwall is set to release her debut solo music soon, following former Little Mix bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards.
Jade Thirlwall found fame at the age of 18, after competing in The X Factor UK in 2011. Although she auditioned as a solo artist, performing her own rendition of I Wanna Hold Your Hand by The Beatles, in front of judges Gary Barlow, Tulisa Contostavlos, Louis Walsh and Kelly Rowand, Jade was chosen to be a part of the newly-formed girl group Little Mix.
The four-piece went on to win the show, becoming the first group to do so. After X Factor, they soon established themselves as one of the most successful girl groups of the UK, achieving five number one singles.
They also were the proud winners of three BRIT awards, and made history by becoming the first girl group to win Best Group in 2021.
The remaining trio (following Jesy’s departure from the group in 2020), announced that they would be taking a break from Little Mix following their 2022 tour, to focus on solo projects.
Receive a news round-up, as well as breaking news alerts, when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s newsletters.
Leigh-Anne was the first to debut solo music in 2023, with fellow Sanddancer Perrie releasing her first single on Friday, April 12.
While we are yet to hear solo music from Jade, she has been spotted filming a music video in the Deptford area of London, wearing a costume of a blue coat and big blonde wig.
It has been rumoured that her debut single will be named ‘Angel of My Dreams’, with lyrics that will include; “sold my soul to a Syco”, in reference to X Factor boss Simon Cowell and his record label, which Little Mix were previously signed to.
Jade herself is yet to confirm her plans for new music, and whether the rumours are true.