Little Mix star Perrie Edwards confirms ‘it’s time’ for solo music release

South Shields born singer Perrie Edwards has excited fans by confirming ‘it’s time’ for her solo music to be released.

The 30-year-old singer found fame as part of the girl group Little Mix, who achieved much success during their 11-year run, following winning The X Factor UK in 2011.

Perrie became known for her vocal ability within the group and has been compared to the likes of Celine Dion. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Perrie uploaded a cover of one of Dion’s biggest hits All By Myself, which was met with a positive reaction.

Following Little Mix announcing a hiatus in 2022, the three remaining members of the group (Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne) announced that they would be working on releasing their own solo material.

Despite Leigh-Anne releasing two songs last year, fans are still patiently awaiting music from Sanddancers Perrie and Jade.

Perrie has been taking to social media to keep her fans updated on the progress of her solo work, specifically on her debut album. She also decided on a name for her fanbase via social media, naming them ‘Auras’.

Now, Perrie has seemingly confirmed that fans will get to hear her new music very soon.

A new Instagram account was set up named Perrie HQ, which shared an image of Perrie and a video post where Perrie can be seen on the phone, saying: “Is it time? It’s time!”.

The caption of the video read: “Welcome to Perrie HQ. Follow us for the latest news and updates on everything in @perrieedwards’ world. Run by the team, and Perrie (sometimes, if she can remember her password)”