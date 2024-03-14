Little Mix star Perrie Edwards reveals debut single title to the delight of fans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Shields’ very own singing superstar Perrie Edwards has revealed the title, artwork and a short snippet of her upcoming debut single, which has been co-written with Ed Sheeran.

30-year-old Perrie has been teasing fans for months about her upcoming debut single and album, and now the singer has finally revealed details about her first song.

Taking to social media, Perrie revealed that the single is titled Forget About Us, sharing an image of the artwork which shows Perrie against a blue sky background.

In an image post, which was uploaded by her personal page and her music page Perrie HQ, the South Shields star wrote: ““Here’s the truth of it….” Wow 🥹 it’s happening!! My first solo single Forget About Us is coming, available to pre-save now 🩵”.

Fans and friends of Perrie’s took to the comments section of the post to congratulate her and express their excitement at the release of her first song.

Former bandmate and fellow Sanddancer Jade Thirlwall posted a collection of emojis, including a crying face, flowers and hearts.

Other comments were made by former bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Little Mix manager Sam Cox, and Girls Aloud member Nicola Roberts.

The Perrie HQ TikTok page posted a snippet of the song, set to a slideshow of loved-up images of Perrie and her footballer fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, giving hints as to what the song is about.

In the snippet of the song, which sounds like a ballad, Perrie can be heard singing: “I don’t want you ever to forget about us.”

Perrie was born in South Shields and attended schools in the area before undertaking a Performing Arts course at Newcastle College.

Perrie Edwards

At the age of 18, she auditioned for The X Factor UK in 2011 as a solo artist, before being put into a girl group with Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson - which went on to become Little Mix.