South Shields’ very own superstar, Perrie Edwards has revealed more about her upcoming debut album, in an exclusive interview with NME.

Perrie Edwards, was brought up in South Shields, attending Mortimer Community College and Newcastle College before applying to The X Factor UK in 2011, at the age of 17.

She was then placed in the girl group Little Mix alongside fellow Sanddancer Jade Thirlwall, as well as Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson. As we all know now, Little Mix went on to become the first group to win the Simon Cowell-fronted show, and enjoyed an incredibly successful career before embarking on a hiatus in 2022.

Following the Little Mix hiatus, Perrie spent time with her family as she focused on first-time motherhood as her child with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Axel was born in August 2021.

Ahead of the hiatus, the remaining three members of Little Mix announced that they would debut solo material in the future after having a well-deserved break from the industry.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock was the first to release solo material, with three songs (Don’t Say Love, My Love and Stealin’ Love) now under her belt.

While we patiently wait for an announcement from Jade, Perrie has now released a snippet of her debut single Forget About Us, which is due out on Friday, April 12, and gave fans a huge insight into what to expect from her solo music.

In an exclusive interview with NME from her home studio (which is available to watch on YouTube) , Perrie discusses her inspiration behind the album, huge stars she has worked with and little hints into what the songs will be about.

She revealed that a song on her album which will be about her partner has been co-written by recent BRIT award winner RAYE, who describes as “the nicest, most genuine person”.

Perrie said: “I’m very lucky that I got to work with her”.