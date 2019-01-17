Little Mix star supporting South Shields’ Carter Cookson

South Shields superstar Jade Thirlwall is urging people to support the family of Carter Cookson.

The Little Mix singer took to the band’s official Twitter page to highlight the plight of the baby’s family.

“This beautiful little baby boy is running out for time” Jade Thirlwall

Baby Carter underwent heart surgery when he was just days old and doctors say there is just days left to find a new heart.

Jade said: “Please read this family’s story and share to raise awareness if you can.

“This beautiful little baby boy is running out of time to find a new heart, thank you. Jade x”

The Little Mix Twitter page has more than 11million followers worldwide.

Despite becoming an international star Jade regularly returns home to her native South Shields and supports good causes.

On the day Carter was born, Boxing Day, Jade was taking part in the annual Boxing Day Dip for Cancer Connections at Littlehaven Beach, which she has done each year since it started 12 years ago.