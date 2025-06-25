'Live your life’ - Vicky Pattison speaks out about ‘unattainable’ beauty standards

Vicky Pattison has called for women to stop pursuing ‘unattainable’ beauty goals.

North East TV personality Vicky Pattison is urging women to “embrace life” rather than chasing “unattainable” beauty standards.

The 37-year-old spoke out on the RISE with Roxie podcast, hosted by Roxie Nafousi.

The former I'm A Celebrity winner highlighted to women that when they die, those closest to them won’t comment on how they looked but instead, remember all the fond memories that they had shared together.

Vicky Pattison has called for women to stop worrying about ‘unattainable’ beauty standards and ‘just life their lives’. | Jordan Peck/Getty Images

Speaking on RISE with Roxie, Vicky said: “No one is going to stand up at your funeral and say, she looked so good in a bikini - nobody’s going to.

“Nobody’s going to remember your f**king flat stomach, or your thigh gap, or your clothes size.

“They’re going to say things like remember that weekend in Lisbon, or remember that night out, or the way you made them feel and the way your laugh sounded.

“I just hate that we are so cruel to ourselves as women and we think we should be reduced down to something as trivial as the way we look.

“We are strong, bright, brilliant, and powerful, and we are so much more than how we look.

“So if you are worrying and putting your life on hold in some desperate attempt to look a certain way, you’re just going to regret it.

“Embrace everything that life throws at you, eat the pizza, drink the cocktail, kiss the boy, book the flight, whatever it is.

“Just live your life and stop being in pursuit of some f**king unattainable goal.

“Because they always move those goalposts about what’s attractive as well.”

