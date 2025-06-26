Shocking CCTV footage has captured the moment a man tears a pub-goer's ear off with his teeth during a vicious bar brawl.

The video taken from a camera in the reception of The Kellbank Hotel and Restaurant, in Gosforth, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear, shows Paul Connor snatching Christopher Hewer's left ear and spitting it on the ground, a court heard.

It was revealed how a stunned female bystander collected the severed ear in a serviette, a crown court heard. The fight erupted just before midnight on July 8, 2023 after a “drunken” Christopher Hewer was talking loudly in other customers’ faces.

Hewer staggered across and began chatting to stranger Paul Connor who moved away from “incessant chat” as a lone staff member sought to prevent disorder. Hewer initially walked off but returned to the bar and threw a punch towards Connor’s seated group.

Matters then moved into the hotel reception where prosecutor Tim Evans said "violence continues and significantly escalates" - a six person brawl follows, Carlisle Crown Court heard. Hewer’s partner, Antonia Holliday, could be seen punching out at another customer, and being punched.

Cumbria Police / SWNS

Connor kicked Holliday and was punched by her - Connor was struck by Hewer before the two men exchanged blows. Connor then used both hands to grab Hewer’s head, leaning towards him and biting his left ear completely off before spitting it on to the ground.

Hewer initially appeared oblivious to the savage act, while Holliday fell after being punched to the head by Connor. Mr Evans said: “It to the credit of a number of people, none more so than the staff member, that they try to stop the violence.”

Connor, aged 33, of Fenton Close, Speke, Liverpool, admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and also affray. Hewer, aged 44, of West View Road; and Holliday, aged 36, of Hinnings Road, both Distington, admitted affray.

Cumbria Police / SWNS

A judge considered background information on all three, hearing they were sorry for their wrongdoing. Connor, a tree surgeon and dad-of-two, had acted out of character as “something snapped” when he was provoked, said his barrister Kim Whittlestone.

Appliance engineer Hewer - who wore a head bandage during sentencing hearing on June 20 - underwent a medical procedure earlier this week with a view to a prosthetic ear being available to him.

“Even after two years he is feeling the effects,” said Marion Weir, mitigating. Mr Weir said also Holliday acted “entirely out of character”. Connor received a four-and-a-half year jail term from Judge Michael Fanning, who accepted he was provoked by Hewer and had not gone looking for trouble.

Shocking CCTV footage has captured the moment a man tears a pub-goer's ear off with his teeth during a vicious bar brawl. Connor (left) and Hewer (right)

Sentencing Connor Judge Fanning said: “But I have to deal with you for what you have done - you have used a weapon to inflict this injury. Use of the teeth is a weapon.” Hewer received an immediate 18-month prison sentence.

Sentencing Hewer Judge Fanning said: “You started this. You provoked Mr Connor to the position he found himself in - you came out of this very much the loser with a very serious injury.”

Holliday’s 15-month custodial term was suspended for a year, the judge noting she was the sole carer of two children. She must complete 200 hours’ unpaid work and also received an alcohol ban.