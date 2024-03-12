Local artist creates painting dedicated to female North East icons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local artist has created a piece of art which honours female North East icons.

Anna Longville took to her Instagram page, @annalongvilleillustration to share her work, which she had created for International Women’s Day, which took place on Friday, March 8.

The piece of art created by Longville shows 11 female celebrities from the North East, who have been drawn from the back, showcasing iconic outfits they have worn.

The North East females that Longville chose to draw included; Vicky Pattison, Rosie Ramsey, Charlotte Crosby, Jade Thirlwall, Jill Scott, Cheryl, Perrie Edwards, Sara Davies, Denise Welch, Vick Hope and Sarah Millican.

Anna Longville created the piece in celebration of International Women’s Day.

In the Instagram caption, Longville wrote: “It’s international women’s day so I thought I’d celebrate it by showcasing some of the amazing and inspiring women from the North East. This post not only goes out to those featured in the painting but all women everywhere, and in particular those close to me that have helped me get to where I am and supported my every step. I couldn’t do it without you. Now let’s continue to love and support each other and enjoy the weekend ahead! ❤️💪🏽”

Longville’s artwork reached some of the female North East celebrities depicted, who commented on her post.

Vicky Pattison wrote: “How have I just seen this??! 😍 beautiful work!!! You're amazing ❤”, while Rosie Ramsey commented: “Eeeh I love this!! ❤” and Sara Davies wrote: “Love it!!!”.

Longville has her own website, where she sells her artwork. Available pieces to purchase include paintings of South Shields Lighthouse, Tynemouth Lighthouse, Old Sunderland and more.

She revealed via Instagram comments that she may make the International Women’s Day artwork available for purchase as limited edition prints.