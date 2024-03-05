Local legend to perform unique interactive comedy show at South Shields FC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Multi-talented comedian, Steffen Peddie is set to perform a brand-new interactive comedy experience at South Shields Football Club.

Newcastle-born local legend Steffen Peddie has worked as an actor on the likes of BBC’s Hebburn alongside Chris Ramsey and Jason Cook, and has also presented on BBC Radio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will now make a triumphant return to the world of comedy, with an exciting new show; Better Call Steffen.

Presented by Future Box Group and South Shields FC, Better Call Steffen will serve as more than just a comedy performance, as the audience will be encouraged to tell their own stories.

The show, which is said to be “unscripted, unpredictable and unmissable”, is unique in the fact that it promises a night of comedy in which the audience can also share stories and seek advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Better Call Steffen, said: “You bring the problem, Steffen provides an answer, and a laugh to boot!

“Steffen Peddie is ready to bring the house down with laughter, and you’re invited to be a part of the fun.”

Steffen Peddie

Better Call Steffen will put a unique twist on comedy, celebrating humour and shared stories.

Better Call Steffen will be held at South Shields Football Club’s 1st Cloud Arena on Shaftesbury Avenue in South Shields on Friday, April 19.