News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
1 hour ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
3 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
6 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
6 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
7 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla

Local man becomes a millionaire after winning the EuroMillions

The man become an overnight millionaire by playing the EuroMillions.

By Evie Lake
Published 4th May 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read
A lottery ticket for the EuroMillions drawA lottery ticket for the EuroMillions draw
A lottery ticket for the EuroMillions draw

A local man from Tyne and Wear has become an overnight millionaire after winning £1,000,000 on the EuroMillions last month.

The winner will remain a mystery, however, as the lucky local has decided to remain anonymous.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Going by the pseudonym ‘Mr. J’, the EuroMillions champ won playing the UK Millionaire Maker on Tuesday 18 April.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What incredible news for Mr. J for winning this fantastic prize. He has become a million pounds richer overnight!”

Most Popular

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Related topics:LotteriesNewcastleSouth Shields