Local man becomes a millionaire after winning the EuroMillions
The man become an overnight millionaire by playing the EuroMillions.
A local man from Tyne and Wear has become an overnight millionaire after winning £1,000,000 on the EuroMillions last month.
The winner will remain a mystery, however, as the lucky local has decided to remain anonymous.
Going by the pseudonym ‘Mr. J’, the EuroMillions champ won playing the UK Millionaire Maker on Tuesday 18 April.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What incredible news for Mr. J for winning this fantastic prize. He has become a million pounds richer overnight!”
