Local woman becomes a millionaire after winning EuroMillions

A woman from Tyne and Wear has become a millionaire after scooping a whopping £1,000,000 prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw.

Miss. T from the region has chosen to remain anonymous after winning big via the National Lottery app.

The lucky winner plans to treat her family and make it a lovely Christmas for everyone.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations for Miss. T for winning this fantastic prize and becoming a millionaire overnight. I hope the money can help make Christmas extra special this year for Miss. T and her family.”

National Lottery players generate £30m every week for funded projects, helping people across the nation with over 670,000 grants made to date.

