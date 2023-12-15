Local woman becomes a millionaire after winning EuroMillions
A woman from Tyne & Wear won big in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire draw.
A woman from Tyne and Wear has become a millionaire after scooping a whopping £1,000,000 prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw.
Miss. T from the region has chosen to remain anonymous after winning big via the National Lottery app.
The lucky winner plans to treat her family and make it a lovely Christmas for everyone.
Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations for Miss. T for winning this fantastic prize and becoming a millionaire overnight. I hope the money can help make Christmas extra special this year for Miss. T and her family.”
