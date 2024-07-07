Take a look at these great aerial shots of the South Tyneside coastline.Take a look at these great aerial shots of the South Tyneside coastline.
Look at these 12 incredible aerial photos of the South Tyneside coastline

By Ryan Smith
Published 7th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2024, 16:49 BST

The South Tyneside coastline is very impressive and these photos prove it.

South Tyneside is known far and wide for its fantastic coastline, which spans all the way from Whitburn up to South Shields.

These drone shots of the borough’s coast just show how impressive it truly is, with stunning visuals of Marsden Rock, South Shields pier, Trow Rocks and more.

A big thank you to David Stafford for sharing these images with us.

Take a look through this gallery which showcases different points of the South Tyneside coastline.

A great shot of Marsden Rock.

1. A view from above

A great shot of Marsden Rock. | David Stafford

A great look at the South Tyneside coastline.

2. Looking over Marsden

A great look at the South Tyneside coastline. | David Stafford

A view of South Tyneside from the North Sea.

3. Out at sea

A view of South Tyneside from the North Sea. | David Stafford

The aerial shots captured by David offer some great views over the borough's coastline.

4. Impressive views

The aerial shots captured by David offer some great views over the borough's coastline. | David Staff

