Look at these 12 incredible aerial photos of the South Tyneside coastline

South Tyneside is known far and wide for its fantastic coastline, which spans all the way from Whitburn up to South Shields.
These drone shots of the borough’s coast just show how impressive it truly is, with stunning visuals of Marsden Rock, South Shields pier, Trow Rocks and more.
Stay up to date with the Shields Gazette’s latest headlines and get a newsletter delivered to your inbox
A big thank you to David Stafford for sharing these images with us.
Take a look through this gallery which showcases different points of the South Tyneside coastline.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.