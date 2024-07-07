Look at these 12 incredible aerial photos of the South Tyneside coastline

South Tyneside is known far and wide for its fantastic coastline, which spans all the way from Whitburn up to South Shields.

These drone shots of the borough’s coast just show how impressive it truly is, with stunning visuals of Marsden Rock, South Shields pier, Trow Rocks and more.

A big thank you to David Stafford for sharing these images with us.

Take a look through this gallery which showcases different points of the South Tyneside coastline.

A view from above A great shot of Marsden Rock.

Looking over Marsden A great look at the South Tyneside coastline.

Out at sea A view of South Tyneside from the North Sea.