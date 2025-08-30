Look at these 19 photos submitted by Shields Gazette readers throughout Summer 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 30th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Shields Gazette readers have shared some impressive photos throughout the summer months.

We have revisited South Tyneside in the summer months through the lens of the Shields Gazette readers.

With the end of August upon us and the official start of the autumn months arriving with September, we are now saying goodbye to another fantastic summer here in South Tyneside.

Summer has provided a great opportunity for people in the borough to capture some impressive photos.

We’ve seen some incredible shots of our impressive coastline, wildlife on the beaches and in parks, as well as the borough’s historic sites providing a fantastic muse for some photos.

All these photos were submitted to the Gazette via our Facebook page and our news desk email ([email protected]).

You can also visit and follow our Camera Club Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61577234220231.

We received so many great photos from Shields Gazette readers throughout the summer of 2025.

1. Shields Gazette Camera Club photos from Summer 2025

We received so many great photos from Shields Gazette readers throughout the summer of 2025. | Other 3rd Parties

2. Seal pup at Sandhaven Beach

Clair Pendleton

3. A sunny Hebburn riverside

Alexandra Burns

4. Rare noctilucent clouds over Souter

Steven Lomas

