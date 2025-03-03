Look at these 19 photos submitted by Shields Gazette readers throughout Winter 24/25

As the temperatures start to warm up and the nights are getting lighter, we are now saying goodbye to another winter here in South Tyneside.
The winter months of 2024/25 have provided a great opportunity for people in the borough to capture some impressive photos.
We’ve seen some fantastic sots of sunrises over the coast, wildlife in North Marine Park, and some very chilly looking scenes.
All these photos were submitted to the Gazette via our Facebook page and our news desk email ([email protected]).
Take a look throughout this gallery of some of the impressive images that we received throughout Winter 2024/25.
