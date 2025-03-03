Look at these 19 photos submitted by Shields Gazette readers throughout Winter 24/25

Shields Gazette readers have shared some impressive photos throughout the winter months.

As the temperatures start to warm up and the nights are getting lighter, we are now saying goodbye to another winter here in South Tyneside.

The winter months of 2024/25 have provided a great opportunity for people in the borough to capture some impressive photos.

We’ve seen some fantastic sots of sunrises over the coast, wildlife in North Marine Park, and some very chilly looking scenes.

All these photos were submitted to the Gazette via our Facebook page and our news desk email ([email protected]).

You can also now submit photos via our Camera Club at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572637320357.

Take a look throughout this gallery of some of the impressive images that we received throughout Winter 2024/25.

Debbie Hutton captured this shot of a very cold-looking Temple Park.

2. Temple Park

Debbie Hutton captured this shot of a very cold-looking Temple Park. | Debbie Hutton

This impressive sunset on Cleadon Hills was captured by Derek Roy on Boxing Day 2024.

3. A beautiful sunset

This impressive sunset on Cleadon Hills was captured by Derek Roy on Boxing Day 2024. | Derek Roy

Jason Quinn captured this great photo of one of the Exmoor Ponies on Cleadon Hills.

4. Exmoor Pony

Jason Quinn captured this great photo of one of the Exmoor Ponies on Cleadon Hills. | Jason Quinn

