Look at these 23 photos submitted by Shields Gazette readers throughout Autumn 2024

As temperatures begin to drop and the leaves fall of the trees, we are officially saying goodbye to another autumn here in South Tyneside.

This year’s autumn months provided a great opportunity for residents to capture some impressive photos from across the borough.

We’ve seen some fantastic shots of sunrises over the coast, sunsets in Boldon, historical buildings and more.

All these photos were submitted to the Gazette via our Facebook page and news desk email ([email protected]).

Take a look throughout this gallery of some of the impressive images that we received throughout Autumn 2024.

Shields Gazette reader photos from Autumn 2024 We received so many great photos from Shields Gazette readers throughout the autumn of 2024.

Hebburn riverside Alexandra Burns captured this great sunset over the River Tyne, in Hebburn.

Northern Lights The Northern Lights looked great over Arbeia.