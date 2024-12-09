Look at these 23 photos submitted by Shields Gazette readers throughout Autumn 2024

As temperatures begin to drop and the leaves fall of the trees, we are officially saying goodbye to another autumn here in South Tyneside.
This year’s autumn months provided a great opportunity for residents to capture some impressive photos from across the borough.
We’ve seen some fantastic shots of sunrises over the coast, sunsets in Boldon, historical buildings and more.
All these photos were submitted to the Gazette via our Facebook page and news desk email ([email protected]).
Take a look throughout this gallery of some of the impressive images that we received throughout Autumn 2024.