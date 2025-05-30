Look at these 23 photos submitted by Shields Gazette readers throughout Spring 2025

We have revisited South Tyneside in the spring months through the lens of the Shields Gazette readers.

With the end of May upon us and the official start of the summer months arriving with June, we are now saying goodbye to another spring here in South Tyneside.

Spring has provided a great opportunity for people in the borough to capture some impressive photos.

We’ve seen some fantastic sots of sunrises over the coast, a mixed bag of weather, and some of the borough’s green areas in bloom.

