Look at these 23 photos submitted by Shields Gazette readers throughout Spring 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 30th May 2025, 16:00 BST

Shields Gazette readers have shared some impressive photos throughout the spring months.

We have revisited South Tyneside in the spring months through the lens of the Shields Gazette readers.

With the end of May upon us and the official start of the summer months arriving with June, we are now saying goodbye to another spring here in South Tyneside.

Spring has provided a great opportunity for people in the borough to capture some impressive photos.

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - click here

We’ve seen some fantastic sots of sunrises over the coast, a mixed bag of weather, and some of the borough’s green areas in bloom.

All these photos were submitted to the Gazette via our Facebook page and our news desk email ([email protected]).

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

We received so many great photos from Shields Gazette readers throughout the spring of 2025.

1. Shields Gazette Camera Club photos from Spring 2025

We received so many great photos from Shields Gazette readers throughout the spring of 2025. | Other 3rd Parties

Photo Sales

2. Cleadon Hills on film

Brad Atwill

Photo Sales

3. West Park in bloom

Connor Rowden

Photo Sales

4. Marsden Bay

Derek Roy

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Shields GazetteFacebookSouth Tyneside
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice