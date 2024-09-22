Look at these 27 photos submitted by Shields Gazette readers throughout Summer 2024

As the nights get darker quicker and the temperatures begin to drop, we are officially saying goodbye to another summer here in South Tyneside.

This year’s summer months provided a great opportunity for residents to captures some impressive photos from across the borough.

We’ve seen some fantastic shots of sunrises over the coast, sunsets in Boldon, historical buildings and more.

All these photos were submitted to the Gazette via our Facebook page and news desk email ([email protected]).

Take a look throughout this gallery of some of the impressive images that we received throughout Summer 2024.

1 . Shields Gazette reader photos from Summer 2024 We received so many great photos from Shields Gazette readers throughout the summer of 2024. | Other 3rd Parties Photo Sales

2 . Marsden Bay Marsden Bay was looking very impressive in this image captured by Derek Roy. | Derek Roy Photo Sales

3 . Orange sky at night... Kevin Ho captured this incredible sky from Westoe Road. | Kevin Ho Photo Sales