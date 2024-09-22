Look at these 27 photos submitted by Shields Gazette readers throughout Summer 2024

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 06:00 BST

Shields Gazette readers have shared some impressive photos throughout the summer months.

As the nights get darker quicker and the temperatures begin to drop, we are officially saying goodbye to another summer here in South Tyneside.

This year’s summer months provided a great opportunity for residents to captures some impressive photos from across the borough.

Click here to get the best Gazette headlines delivered to your inbox with our free newsletter

We’ve seen some fantastic shots of sunrises over the coast, sunsets in Boldon, historical buildings and more.

All these photos were submitted to the Gazette via our Facebook page and news desk email ([email protected]).

Take a look throughout this gallery of some of the impressive images that we received throughout Summer 2024.

We received so many great photos from Shields Gazette readers throughout the summer of 2024.

1. Shields Gazette reader photos from Summer 2024

We received so many great photos from Shields Gazette readers throughout the summer of 2024. | Other 3rd Parties

Photo Sales
Marsden Bay was looking very impressive in this image captured by Derek Roy.

2. Marsden Bay

Marsden Bay was looking very impressive in this image captured by Derek Roy. | Derek Roy

Photo Sales
Kevin Ho captured this incredible sky from Westoe Road.

3. Orange sky at night...

Kevin Ho captured this incredible sky from Westoe Road. | Kevin Ho

Photo Sales
Steve Mcgrath captured this great sunrise from above Ocean Beach Pleasure Park.

4. A view over the fair

Steve Mcgrath captured this great sunrise from above Ocean Beach Pleasure Park. | Steve Mcgrath

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Shields GazetteBoldonResidents