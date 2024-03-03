Look at these three family homes in South Tyneside on the market for under £200,000

Take a look at these three South Tyneside family homes, all of which are on the market for less than £200,000.

All three properties have three bedrooms and are based right across the borough.

The properties are based on Oxford Avenue, in South Shields, Durham Drive, in Jarrow, and Wilkinson Gardens, in Hebburn.

Look inside these three family homes which are on the property market in South Tyneside.

1 . Oxford Avenue, South Shields This three bedroom home, on Oxford Avenue in South Shields, is on the market for £199,950. Photo: Andrew Craig (via Rightmove) Photo Sales

2 . Spacious rooms The property has three spacious reception rooms, perfect for hosting family and friends. Photo: Andrew Craig (via Rightmove) Photo Sales

3 . Three bedrooms The property is an ideal family home, with three bedrooms on the upper floor of the home. Photo: Andrew Craig (via Rightmove) Photo Sales