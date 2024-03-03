News you can trust since 1849
These three family homes in South Tyneside are on the market for less than £200,000.
These three family homes in South Tyneside are on the market for less than £200,000. Photo: Andrew Craig/Pattinson (via Rightmove).

Look at these three family homes in South Tyneside on the market for under £200,000

Look inside these three family homes that are up for sale.

By Ryan Smith
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 11:15 GMT

Take a look at these three South Tyneside family homes, all of which are on the market for less than £200,000.

All three properties have three bedrooms and are based right across the borough.

The properties are based on Oxford Avenue, in South Shields, Durham Drive, in Jarrow, and Wilkinson Gardens, in Hebburn.

Look inside these three family homes which are on the property market in South Tyneside.

This three bedroom home, on Oxford Avenue in South Shields, is on the market for £199,950.

1. Oxford Avenue, South Shields

This three bedroom home, on Oxford Avenue in South Shields, is on the market for £199,950.

The property has three spacious reception rooms, perfect for hosting family and friends.

2. Spacious rooms

The property has three spacious reception rooms, perfect for hosting family and friends.

The property is an ideal family home, with three bedrooms on the upper floor of the home.

3. Three bedrooms

The property is an ideal family home, with three bedrooms on the upper floor of the home.

The Oxford Avenue property still maintains many of its original period features.

4. Period features

The Oxford Avenue property still maintains many of its original period features.

